Jane Street Group LLC Invests $7.68 Million in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 199.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 827.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 136,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 1,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,357. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

