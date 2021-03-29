Jane Street Group LLC Sells 187,932 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,932 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.