Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,586 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 522,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

JPIN traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

