Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 1,188,508 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,188,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

Certara stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

