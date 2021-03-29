Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190,394 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of Cincinnati Financial worth $45,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

CINF opened at $105.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.