Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $43.58 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,685,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,257,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,756,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGS. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $177.45 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

