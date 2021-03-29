Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 373,358 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $46,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

