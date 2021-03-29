Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

JSMD stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $69.85.

