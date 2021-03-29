Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.55.

TSE:BYD opened at C$225.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$132.60 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$215.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

