Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,744,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

