John Bennetts Sells 40,000 Shares of McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) insider John Bennetts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.26 ($8.04), for a total value of A$450,480.00 ($321,771.43).

John Bennetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Bennetts sold 25,000 shares of McMillan Shakespeare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.21 ($8.01), for a total transaction of A$280,225.00 ($200,160.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.302 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. McMillan Shakespeare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -688.17%.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

