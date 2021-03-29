JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

JST has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.60 ($63.06).

JOST Werke stock opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Monday. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a fifty-two week high of €53.80 ($63.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $785.23 million and a P/E ratio of 178.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.77.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

