JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.04. 532,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,251,664. The company has a market cap of $463.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

