JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 100,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 553.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $578,000.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

