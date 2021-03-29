JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

