Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:JUGRF opened at $0.39 on Monday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.