KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $680.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.