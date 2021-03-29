Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $253.62 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $260.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

