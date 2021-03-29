Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kenon by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kenon stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Kenon has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

