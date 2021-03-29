KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KBH. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. KB Home has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

