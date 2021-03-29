KeyCorp Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.85.

DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

