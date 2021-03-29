Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KYYWF has been the subject of several other reports. Investec assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Keywords Studios from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of KYYWF opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

