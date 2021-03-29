Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KYYWF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.