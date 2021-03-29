Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.26% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

