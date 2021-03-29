Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,027 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $24.21 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

