Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of BLW opened at $16.40 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

