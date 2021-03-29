Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

