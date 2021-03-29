Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.66. 38,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 497,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

