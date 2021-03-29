Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,089,000 after acquiring an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $194.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $194.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

