Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $238.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.49. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

