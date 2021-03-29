Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 361 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Booking by 9.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,322.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,270.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,026.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,203.08 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

