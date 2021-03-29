Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $292.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.16 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

