Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,824,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.24. 64,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,587. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

