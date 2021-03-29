Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 3.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,409. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

