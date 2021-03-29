Komodo (KMD) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $299.36 million and approximately $60.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00004143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00259625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00091907 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,909,447 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

