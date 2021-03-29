Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.17 ($59.02).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.