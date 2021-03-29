Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells $2,369,868.96 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 230.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $66.29.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.