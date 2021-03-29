KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on KSRYY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KSRYY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

