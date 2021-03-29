Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the quarter. Invacare accounts for 2.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IVC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

