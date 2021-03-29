Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

NASDAQ KRON opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $39,367,000.

Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

