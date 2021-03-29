Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,813. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 246,047 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

