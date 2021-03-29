K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KPLUY. AlphaValue upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Commerzbank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

