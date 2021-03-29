Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE LIF opened at C$37.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIF. Raymond James set a C$38.00 price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.71.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

