Lambda Achieves Market Capitalization of $147.36 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $147.36 million and approximately $223.17 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.76 or 0.00611656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00066149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,230,962 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

