Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 145,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.