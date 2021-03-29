Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 182,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

LSTR stock opened at $169.21 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $169.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.38.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

