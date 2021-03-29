Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.35% of Laredo Petroleum worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $360.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.