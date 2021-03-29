Lear (NYSE:LEA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $178.48 on Thursday. Lear has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $4,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

