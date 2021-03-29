Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

LESL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,497. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.05.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

