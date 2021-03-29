Lethean (LTHN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $457,201.21 and $14.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,407.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.36 or 0.03162249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00339408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.09 or 0.00904218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00406652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00359271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00260344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.